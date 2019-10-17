PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 365.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,702,000 after buying an additional 43,908 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,189,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,429. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

