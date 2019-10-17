Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Financial Analysis

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -210.35% -134.24% Compugen N/A -76.58% -52.90%

94.4% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 1,135.00 -$35.31 million ($2.50) -1.46 Compugen $17.80 million 11.50 -$22.60 million ($0.41) -9.73

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluristem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pluristem Therapeutics and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pluristem Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 858.90%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Summary

Compugen beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.