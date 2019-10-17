Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.95

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 76380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $3.50 target price on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $709.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $10,731,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

