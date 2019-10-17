Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.99% of Plug Power worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.96.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

