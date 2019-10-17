Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

PLYA stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $975.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

