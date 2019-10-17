Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 5,359 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,484,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,433 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

