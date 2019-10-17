Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $70.41 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 12.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 1.39% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $70,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $722,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,624. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

