Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $72.50 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,087,000 after buying an additional 938,985 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,309,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after buying an additional 668,113 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,592,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,796,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

