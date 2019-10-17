Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives $32.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

