Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. BB&T accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after buying an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

BB&T stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,905. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

