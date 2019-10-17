PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $55.30, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

