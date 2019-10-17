Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PICO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,363. Pico has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter.

In other Pico news, CEO Dorothy Ann Timian-Palmer purchased 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,180.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric H. Speron purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $45,159.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,305 shares in the company, valued at $685,049.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 60,567 shares of company stock valued at $580,934 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Pico by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pico by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pico by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pico from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

