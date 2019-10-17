Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Set at $56.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSXP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.11.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,703. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after buying an additional 322,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after buying an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after buying an additional 248,166 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after buying an additional 243,771 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

