Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.