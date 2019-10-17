Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after buying an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,306,000 after buying an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after buying an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

