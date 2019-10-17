PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $214.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.86 and a 52-week high of $217.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.13 and a 200-day moving average of $209.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.9314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.