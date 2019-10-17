PFG Advisors Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 73.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 254.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $66.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

