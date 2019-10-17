PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 48,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $130.83.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.