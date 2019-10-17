PFG Advisors Has $181,000 Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNC shares. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNC opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

