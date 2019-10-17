Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 209,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petmed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
