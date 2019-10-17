Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 209,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Petmed Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 19.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

