PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stake Lifted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PetIQ by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PetIQ by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PetIQ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $323,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,200. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. ValuEngine downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $26.14 on Thursday. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.97.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

