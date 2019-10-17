Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,342,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter.

