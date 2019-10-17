Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. Perficient reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 25,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $921,498.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,230 shares of company stock worth $1,564,239 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 84.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 397.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient by 20.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,895 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $37.65 on Monday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

