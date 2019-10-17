Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,675 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Novocure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $644,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,502.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,133 shares of company stock valued at $36,605,172. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.35 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

