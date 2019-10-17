Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 144,025 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,025 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,444,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,051 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $39.90 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,123. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

