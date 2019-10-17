Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 833.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,175.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,087.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,027.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,988.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,873.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,081.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

