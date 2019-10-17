Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167,173 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Cerus worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 57.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 34.2% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 669,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cerus by 29.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cerus in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $394,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

