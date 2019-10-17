Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 225 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 247,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,193,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

