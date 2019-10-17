Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing Sells 1,273 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $183,426.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,153.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:PEN opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after acquiring an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Penumbra by 303.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.