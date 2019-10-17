PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) Trading Up 0.2%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.55, approximately 1,441 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT.PB)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

