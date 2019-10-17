Peerguess Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (GUESS)

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Peerguess has a market cap of $21,110.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peerguess has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peerguess token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00230480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.01096903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00030052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00088380 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerguess Profile

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess . The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com

Peerguess Token Trading

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerguess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerguess using one of the exchanges listed above.

