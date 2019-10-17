Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of RDI Reit stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.65. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.29).

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

