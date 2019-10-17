Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 371.09. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 20,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £72,600 ($94,864.76).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

