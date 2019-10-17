Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The company has a market cap of $236.44 million and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.24.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

