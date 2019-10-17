Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 748 ($9.77) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

MNZS stock opened at GBX 400.50 ($5.23) on Monday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The company has a market cap of $337.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 441.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. John Menzies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

