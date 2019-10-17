Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Londonmetric Property to an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 207 ($2.70).

LON LMP opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.19. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 78,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £161,368.04 ($210,855.93).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

