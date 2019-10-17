Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the coal producer on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Peabody Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 86.3% annually over the last three years. Peabody Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peabody Energy to earn ($1.25) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -46.4%.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.81. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $37.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 15,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.41 per share, for a total transaction of $264,614.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 859,698 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,796. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

