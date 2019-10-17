Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Paypal worth $71,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 615.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 9,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

