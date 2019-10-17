Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $314,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

