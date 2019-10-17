Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $615,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

L3Harris stock opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.18. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

