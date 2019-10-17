Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

