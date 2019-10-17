PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PSSR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. PASSUR Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
About PASSUR Aerospace
