PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PSSR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. PASSUR Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

