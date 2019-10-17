Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,477,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 353.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,024,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,641,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 764,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,520,000 after buying an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.21. 30,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,562. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $132.50 to $132.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $271,668.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

