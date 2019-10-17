Parkgene (GENE) Achieves Market Cap of $357,575.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $357,575.00 and $5,179.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00228516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01098792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.