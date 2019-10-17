Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.49 and last traded at C$29.43, approximately 70,073 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 78,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.82.

PLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.21. The company has a market cap of $821.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.95%.

In other news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

