Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.03. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 10,439,509 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEUM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pareteum from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pareteum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Pareteum in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.