Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Short Interest Update

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days. Currently, 38.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 16,265 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $64,734.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $145,472. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 7,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,879. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 459.96% and a negative net margin of 597.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

