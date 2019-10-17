Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,494,000 after buying an additional 392,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 723,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 114,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.