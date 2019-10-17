Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,174 shares of the software’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $88,191,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067,624 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 123,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,006 shares of the software’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 52,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $13,961,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $277,440.00. Insiders sold 439,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,988,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Deutsche Bank downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.