Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trivago were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRVG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 4,997.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 197,332 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

TRVG opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. Trivago NV – has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

